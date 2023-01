January 14, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MADURAI

In order to impart Gandhian values and principles in youth, ‘Young Gandhians Forum’ was launched in Gandhi Memorial Museum on Saturday. Its Secretary K.R. Nanda Rao said that the forum would include school and college students. The aim was to remove misconceptions about Mahatma Gandhi. Debates and seminars would be held on Gandhian values and principles, he said. The logo of the forum was launched at the event.