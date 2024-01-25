GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Young Ambassadors’ urged to take post COVID-19 health message to the public

January 25, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Young Ambassadors’ should take post COVID-19 health messages to the public through effective communication, said G. Balasubramania Raja, Professor and Head, Department of Communication, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, here on Thursday.

Speaking at the ‘Young Ambassadors’ training programme on ‘Post COVID-19 health communication’ organised by the Department of Communication, Madurai Kamaraj University and National Council for Science and Technology Communication, he said that it was essential to create an awarneness of the pandemic and clear doubts among the public.

MKU Department of Microbial Technology Assistant Professor V. Shanmugaiah, who transferred the post Covid19 knowledge and skills said that the mental health, physical health, social health and emotional eealth had been under stress during the pandemic and all these issues are still taunting among the common public.

The role of the Young Ambassadors should be maximum in sharing accurate information on the Covid19 Science and Health. This is ninth programme on Covid19 and post covid19 series and it trained 20 Young Ambassadors of undergraduate students from various departments. The MKU Department of Communication HoD S.Nagarathinam, presided over the training programme.

