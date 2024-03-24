You just can’t swipe them away

March 24, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MADURAI

There is a buzz in the air, the party flags are all aflutter and at Oomachikulam junction, youngsters wait for drums to roll and the traditional artistes to begin their performance. Armed with cell phones, these youngsters are ready to record the traditional welcome to be accorded to the candidate who has come seeking votes.

For traditional artiste Poochi Raja, 44, from Kallanai near Alanganallur, and his team comprising 30 people, the elections are giving him just a smattering of business. “Only some campaign organisers seek people like us adept in Poikkaal Kuthirai Aattam, Oyillattam, Karagattam, Mayilattam, etc., to bring in the crowd, that too in rural areas,” he says.

For performances during campaigning, these artistes are paid ₹1,500 per person.“Though it is a long wait at the spot for the candidate to come, the job is easy. Our performance usually lasts for about two hours,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

First time voter Yogesh Raja, 20, from Oomachikulam, who is waiting for the performance to start. says campaigning on social media such as reels, Instagram and Facebook can reach the target audience faster. Campaigning on social media does have a wide reach, especially among youngsters in the city. But, in rural areas, it is these traditional art forms that bring in the crowd,” he says. Another of his friends, Ram, 20, butts in to add that canvassing for votes by utilising these artistes means an extended timeframe to cover a population, unlike the social media.

B. Lingammal, 44, a homemaker, says that now in rural areas if there were no therukoothu for a meeting arranged by a candidate only the party workers would come to attend. But performances that showcase Tamil pride brings in a bigger crowd.

For Karuppiah, 85, of Natham, during early elections, traditional art forms were the only way to attract villagers to gather at the village square to listen to a candidate. “During my youth, when we used to hear the sound of drums, we knew that a candidate had arrived. He would be brought into the village accompanied by dancers and musicians. After a round of energetic performance so as to give time for everyone to gather in one place, the candidate will begin his talk. After he leaves, we would linger on and discuss what he said. But now my grandchildren check their cell phones and inform me about the promises that are being made. In the early days, I feel the traditional art form brought villagers of various party affiliations to a common space at a given time and it also helped initiate a healthy debate on various issues,” he recalls.

Former Mayor of Madurai V. V. Rajan Chellappa, 73, and AIADMK MLA says he does miss the festive spirit associated with campaigns. “Earlier, when we used to engage these traditional artistes we knew for sure that we would get a good crowd for the meetings. We were also helping them economically,” he says. But now social media has overtaken the traditional campaigning style.

“Now, we are actually targeting an individual and shaping his views, we are not talking to a group of people of diverse nature. Due to various checks on campaign expenses, for politicians reaching out through social media becomes faster and cheaper. If elections should become a ‘thiruvizha’ we should bring together people by giving space for these folk arts,” Mr. Chellappa says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.