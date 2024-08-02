ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t expect Modi to visit Wayanad as he did not visit Manipur for two years’

Published - August 02, 2024 10:05 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai hearing grievances of conservatory workers at a meeting in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any of the Ministers from the ruling party did not even care to visit the rain-ravaged Wayanad in Kerala where so many people have lost their family members and livelihood, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai here on Friday.

He was speaking at meeting organised to hear out grievances of conservancy workers in Dindigul, he said the BJP ministers were stone-hearted to even visit the affected places and console the bereaved families.  “Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi while visiting Wayanad said they were grieving like they lost their father or any other family members. This is how leaders should be,” he said.  

How could people expect Mr. Modi and other Ministers to visit the Wayand villages when they have not stepped into Manipur for two long years when ethnic violence was ravaging the entire State, he added.  

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, after hearing the news of the landslide, announced immediately to give ₹5 crore to Kerala. This is another example of who loves people and who pretends to love,” he said.  

On the recent arrests of dissenters and journalists who spoke against BJP government, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said, “People are in full knowledge of the tactics of Union government to raid and terrorise people who speak and write against them.” 

