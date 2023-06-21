June 21, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Yoga sessions were organised in the district on Wednesday in connection with the International Yoga Day.

Various organisations jointly conducted a yoga session at VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai in which students from various schools participated. Over 200 NCC cadets participated in the yoga session conducted at Sri Sarada College.

In the yoga session conducted in the District Court Complex, Principal District Judge Srinivasan, judicial officers, advocates and the court staff participated.

In Thoothukdu, Deputy Collector (Training) M. Prabhu inaugurated the hour-long yoga session organised at Kamaraj College in which over 1,000 students and NSS volunteers participated.

Yoga sessions were organized in various parts of Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday. In the yoga session organised at Anna Stadium in Nagercoil, District Sports Officer Rajesh participated along with the public. Yoga training session was also conducted on the District Court Complex.