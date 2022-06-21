Yoga sessions organised at many places

Students perform yoga at the District Sports Stadium in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

On the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day, around 1,000 students from more than 20 schools took part in a yoga session organised by the Dindigul District Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and District Yoga Association at the District Sports Stadium near the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer M. Rose Fathima Mary and others were present. The organisers explained the benefits of practising yoga every day to the participants who performed various asanas and at the end of the session received certificates and a memento.

A special yoga session was conducted on the premises of the combined court complex in Dindigul with more than 350 people, including judicial officers, advocates, court staff, in attendance. Principal District Judge V.R. Latha led the exercise.

The officials who are constantly engaged in hectic activities were advised by the instructors to practise yoga to achieve a calm mind. Similar yoga sessions were held at court complexes across the district.

A total of 638 students and staff from various schools in Gandhigram, Chinnalapatti, Samiyarpatti participated in the yoga demonstration organised by the Physical Education and Yoga Centre, and National Service Scheme (NSS) of the Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) in Gandhigram.

International Day of Yoga was observed with the practice of common yoga protocol released by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, stated in an official release.

T.T. Ranganathan, Vice-Chancellor In-Charge, GRI, inaugurated the event and spoke on the importance of yoga for peaceful living. G. Muralidharan, Registrar in charge, GRI, spoke. C. Sugumar, Director of Physical Education, G. Nagamani, Programme Coordinator, NSS, and others were present.

Similarly, students and teachers performed yoga on the premises of Sowbhagya Illam of Gandhigram, and another session was held at Kasturba Hospital, a unit of Gandhigram Trust in view of the occasion.

The attendees were addressed on the importance of practising yoga.

Students of Government Medical College, Dindigul and G. T. N. Arts College took part in yoga training sessions held on their premises.

Other places

In Ramanathapuram, judicial officers, led by Principal District Judge G. Vijaya performed yoga in the Integrated Court Complex early in the morning.

Inaugurating the yoga session in Sivaganga, PDJ M. Sumathi Sai Priya said that yoga would keep the body and mind healthy and peaceful. Yoga master Maheswaran conducted the session.

Principal District Judge M. Christopher and other judicial officials performed various asanas of yoga at Virudhunagar District Integrated Court complex at Srivilliputtur.

Advocates and court staff members also joined them.