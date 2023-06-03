Yoga programme at Gandhi museum from June 12 to 17

June 03, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Madurai

Persons interested in learning yoga, pranayama and meditation for holistic health may join a course offered by the Gandhi Memorial Museum from June 12 to 17. Museum secretary K.R. Nanda Rao said in a press release here on Saturday that persons above 18 years would be given training and successful candidates issued certificates on June 21, the World Yoga Day. The training would be conducted by Prof R. Devadas. For men, the timings shall be from 6.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and for women it would be held from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Aspirants may contact at 0452-2531060 or 9994123091, the release added.

