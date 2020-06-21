Madurai

Yoga day observed in Nagercoil

Observing World Yoga Day, a large number of people performed asanas maintaining physical distancing at their homes here on Sunday.

Former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan also joined by performing yoga at his residence here.

Like last year, the large gatherings at Vivekananda Rock and at educational institutions were missing this time due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, many residents performed the yoga from the terrace and shared happy messages on the Yoga Day.

According to a faculty member in Hindu College, many enthusiastically performed independently ensuring that there was no crowding.

