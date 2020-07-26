Madurai

Yoga as stress buster for doctors and nurses in Madurai

Doctors and nurses being quarantined after doing COVID-19 duty at Government Rajaji Hospital are undergoing yoga training to relieve their stress.

Dean J. Sangumani said they have been working on different ways to keep the spirit and morale of the front-line workers ever since the pandemic started. First a helpline was started to hear out problems of doctors and nurses. “Now, we encourage them to perform yoga during their stay at the various quarantine facilities as it helps in relaxing them and they can return to duty with a positive outlook, as they are performing a stressful job at the COVID-19 wing,” he said.

The last batch which underwent the yoga training expressed satisfaction and wanted more such sessions, he said.

