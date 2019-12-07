Yet another tractor with smuggled sand seized

Continuing the surprise raid on sand smugglers in Srivilliputtur taluk, Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dineshkumar, on Saturday seized a trailer-load of sand in Tiruvannamalai.

Revenue sources said that based on a tip off on sand smuggling, a team of officials, led by Sub-Collector kept a vigil in Panthaparai area.

When the officials tried to intercept a sand-laden trailer pulled by a tractor, the driver did not stop the vehicle.

However, when the driver tried to negotiate a curve at a high speed, the tractor and the trailer turned turtle. But, the driver managed to jump off the vehicle and escaped from the scene.

When the officials investigated the ownership of the vehicle, they found out that the vehicle belonged to one Ramasamy of Perumalpatti.

The Sub-Collector said that efforts would be taken to detain the accused under Goondas Act.