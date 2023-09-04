‘Yellow line parking’ comes into force on Masi and Avani Moola streets

September 04, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai City Traffic Police have introduced yellow line and yellow ropes on roadsides on the four Masi streets and four Avani Moola streets in the city within which two-wheelers and four-wheelers shall be parked.

Launching the new orderly parking system on Monday, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan said that with ever increasing vehicle population, the city police had a big challenge to regulate and enforce laws as per the Motor Vehicles Act.

As a first step, to regulate parking around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, the police have identified certain places where alone vehicles shall be parked forthwith. “Only with the cooperation of road users, the police can successfully implement any programme,” he said.

For first-time offenders, a fine of ₹500 would be imposed and for those repeating the offence, the police would slap a fine of ₹1,500 and towing charges would be additional.

Giving a brief account of the action initiated last month by the traffic police, Mr. Loganathan said that 885 cases were booked for violating ‘no parking’ zones, 942 for dangerous driving, 464 drunk driving cases, 657 cases for talking over the mobile phone while driving / riding, 372 cases for driving with more than a pillion rider on two-wheelers, 28,506 cases against not wearing helmet while riding two-wheelers and 313 for not wearing seat belt in four-wheelers.

Appeal to shopkeepers

The Commissioner said that shopkeepers on Masi and Avani Moola Streets shall use valet parking for their customers and the police would not permit parking along roads.

The carriage space on the North Avani Moola Street may be used for parking purposes and it would be the responsibility of the shopkeepers/showrooms to look for parking space for their customers. The police would act in an impartial manner. The vehicle owners and shopkeepers must cooperate with the police in this regard, he said.

Heavy vehicle entry into the city would continue to be between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

With more CCTV cameras having been installed, the police would closely monitor the traffic round the clock from the master control room. Youths and students must obey traffic rules, Mr Loganathan said and added that any alteration done on registration number plate and silencer of the vehicle would be booked as per the MV Act.