Rameswaram to get yatri nivas

RAMANATHAPURAM

22 September 2020 22:09 IST

A yatri nivas would soon be dedicated to the visiting public from far and near at Rameswaram, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Tuesday.

Presiding over a review meeting, he said the government had established the yatri nivas at a cost of ₹ 30.96 crore and all major works had been completed. ‘It would be ready for use in about a month,’ he noted.

The district, which was once known as arid region, had been witnessing a transformation. A sum of ₹ 48.50 crore was spent in the last three years with contribution of farmers and 94 works were carried out under kudimaramathu scheme. The district had taken up 44 works worth ₹ 31 crore in 2020-21 and close to 70 % of works were completed, he said.

Stating that Tamil Nadu government was a forerunner in protecting the farmers, he said that relief of ₹ 1,316.63 crore was given to 3.50 lakh farmers in Ramanathapuram district in the last four years under the crop insurance scheme.

Tamil Nadu fared well on the COVID-19 management. He appreciated the efforts of frontline workers, paramedical teams and doctors.

Timely advice from experts helped the government in intensifying the RT-PCR tests. It stood on top of the table in the country in testing as many as 85,000 people for COVID-19.

Strict enforcement of lockdown, he said, had paved the way for controlling the virus. The government had thrown open the gates for tiny, small and medium scale industries and they were set to achieve its lost targets.