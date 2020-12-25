Christmas celebrated

THOOTHUKUDI

25 December 2020 19:55 IST

Christmas was celebrated in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts in a grand manner as people thronged various churches since Thursday.

Dressed in colourful attire, people went to churches with families and friends in large numbers. The churches were decked up with illuminated lights to mark the celebrations. Prayers were conducted for world peace also, organisers said.

The Christmas cribs at the Our Lady of Snows Basilica was the cynosure of all eyes.

Traffic snarls were reported in many streets where people had come to purchase Christmas cakes and savouries. The police made elaborate arrangements and distributed masks to those people who did not wear them.

People thronged churches at Toovipuram, Sawyerpuram, SBI Colony (Annai Velankanni church) and those in Kovilpatti, Arumuganeri and Sattankulam for midnight mass. Fishermen decorated their boats with lights and flags. Many bakeries in the city were doing a brisk business.

In Tirunelveli, cathedrals of various congregations were decked up for the Christmas. Braving the cold condition, people thronged churches in Palayamkottai and joined in the Christmas carols. Special feast was organised in many places.

The Infant Jesus Church at Kalvettankuzhi, St. Antony’s Church, St. Adaikalamatha Church conducted midnight mass. Many houses were illuminated with ornamental lamps.