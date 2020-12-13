Written exam for uniformed services held

Madurai
A total of 34,140 men and women took up the written examination conducted by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board to recruit candidates for the post of Grade II constables, firemen and jail warders, in the district on Sunday.
The board had issued hall tickets to 37,405 candidates, the highest number of candidates in any district in the State.
However, 3,265 of them failed to turn up at the 42 examination centres located in the city and rural areas.
Among them six centres were exclusively for the women candidates.
The examination that started at 11 a.m. went up till 12.20 p.m.
The candidates had to answer 80 questions with multiple choices on general knowledge and psychology.
Superintendent of Police, N. Sujit Kumar, who is the Chairperson for the sub-committee of the board, inspected the arrangements at various examination centres.
Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha, was the super-check officer.
Those who clear the written examination would be called for a physical test to be held later.
