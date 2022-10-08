Writers’ meet and book releases mark second day of Dindigul book fair

Students at the book fair in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

A district-level writers’ meet and book releases marked the second day of the book fair jointly organised by Dindigul district administration and Dindigul Ilakkiya Kalam on the grounds of Dudley Higher Secondary School on Friday.

The meet was chaired by P. Govindaraj where litterateurs like Varada. Rajamanickam, president of Tamil Nadu Murpoku Ezhuthalar Kalaignar Sangam, poet Sundara Soman and P. Ilango, Assistant Director Tamil Development department. graced the occasion

Kalam Suresh penned by ‘Kadalil Irundhu Sila Thuligal’ was released on the occasion along with a book titled ‘Thanneer Yaarukku Sondham’ by J. Balabaskar.

Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi N. Siva who addressed on the topic ‘Eppadi Irukum Edhirkaalam’ encouraged parents to nurture good children for the future instead of focusing on creating a good future for them. He also narrated a few short stories and spotlighted the importance of reading books which holds the power to change one’s life.

“The reception is more than what we expected and we expect the footfall to increase over the weekend. We have planned to accommodate school students in visiting the fair,” said R. Manoharan, president of Dindigul Ilakiya Kalam. Noting that the reading habit is on the rise, Collector S. Visakan said that the public, especially students, must make use of the fair. He also said that piggy banks would be distributed to encourage students to save money to buy books.

The fair inaugurated by the Madras High Court Judge Justice S. Srimathy along with the Collector on Thursday houses over 120 stalls offering books on great deals. Justice Srimathy, in her address, shared her long list of books and authors she had enjoyed reading since childhood and said that one can infer different thoughts and ideas from the same book if it is re-read after a few years.

Chief Judicial Magistrate J. Mohana, Principal District Judge V.R. Latha, Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, District Revenue Officer V. Latha and others were present.

Elambahavath as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for its 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme and Bava Chelladurai are to give special lectures on motivation and storytelling respectively on Saturday.