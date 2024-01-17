ADVERTISEMENT

Writers’ forum releases book at bus stand to mark Pongal celebration

January 17, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of Tamizhar Aaivoo Maiyam of Madurai celebrated Pongal at the integrated bus stand in Mattuthavani in a unique way.

To mark the Tamizhar Thirunaal (Pongal festival), they released a book authored by writer-journalist B. Thirumalai. Gnanasambandan released the book titled ‘Namakku Yetharku Vambu’ and Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth received the first copy.

The Maiyam president C.K. Rajan said that it was the silver jubilee anniversary for the forum which celebrated Pongal with the public. The objective of the forum was to promote Tamil and spread the culture among the public, for which they had selected the bus stand since its inception.

Senior advocates from the High Court Bench, activists and trade union leaders participated in the Pongal celebrations. This was the 55th book authored by Mr. Thirumalai and the speakers hailed him for his contributions. Advocate Edwin presided. Forum office-bearer C.M. Arumugam and trade union leader Mahaboob John spoke on the occasion.

