GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Writers’ forum releases book at bus stand to mark Pongal celebration

January 17, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Srikrishna L 2193

Members of Tamizhar Aaivoo Maiyam of Madurai celebrated Pongal at the integrated bus stand in Mattuthavani in a unique way.

To mark the Tamizhar Thirunaal (Pongal festival), they released a book authored by writer-journalist B. Thirumalai. Gnanasambandan released the book titled ‘Namakku Yetharku Vambu’ and Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth received the first copy.

The Maiyam president C.K. Rajan said that it was the silver jubilee anniversary for the forum which celebrated Pongal with the public. The objective of the forum was to promote Tamil and spread the culture among the public, for which they had selected the bus stand since its inception.

Senior advocates from the High Court Bench, activists and trade union leaders participated in the Pongal celebrations. This was the 55th book authored by Mr. Thirumalai and the speakers hailed him for his contributions. Advocate Edwin presided. Forum office-bearer C.M. Arumugam and trade union leader Mahaboob John spoke on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.