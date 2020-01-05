Writer, folklorist honoured with Pudhumaipithan Memorial Award

Tamil writer Paavannan and folklorist A. Sivasubramanian were honoured with Pudhumaipithan Memorial Award for 2018 by Vilakku Ilakkiya Amaippu, a forum based in the U.S.

Scholars and writers spoke on the works and contributions of the awardees at a function organised here on Saturday. Mr. Sivasubramanian has collected important materials across various fields, including language, religion, caste and on economical issues, said poet Veyil. “He is a Marxist folklorist who has done extensive field work. His writing is also easy to understand,” he said.

Mr. Paavannan has contributed more than 10,000 pages of poems, short stories and essays in Tamil language, said K. Nagarajan, professor of Pondicherry Engineering College. “His stories are straightforward and are easy to read. But there are also some intense stories,” he said.

His stories spoke about relationship between man, society and nature, said M.Gopalakrishnan, a novelist. He also lauded Mr. Paavannan for translating major Dalit literature in Kannada language to Tamil, and for his contribution to children’s poetry in Tamil.

Poet Uma Mageswari said Mr. Paavannan's works reflected his love for nature. She said his books on women empowerment were among her favourites.

Mr. Paavannan thanked his teachers and friends who inspired him and helped him in his writing career.