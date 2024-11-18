 />
WPF to celebrate men’s day

Published - November 18, 2024 09:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Women Professional Connect, a forum focused on enhancing and enriching women entrepreneurs, will organise Men’s Day celebration on November 19 in Madurai.  

WPF president Lalitha Sankar said the forum, which had stepped into its sixth year, would recognise the equal participation of men and women in creating a just society and award 180 men from various fields.  

The equality, which comes from the understanding of treating all genders equal, would lead to holistic development of society, she added.  

