Would like to know the progress on construction, repair of PHC, says HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that it would like to know the progress made with respect to the repair and construction activity at the premises of the upgraded primary health centre in R.S. Mangalam in Ramanathapuram district.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice C. Kumarappan observed that the court was not inclined to dispose of the petition unless the construction actually commences.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed in 2023 by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Tiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district. The petitioner complained that the building was in a dilapidated condition. He said that the building was not properly maintained by the authorities.

He had sought a direction to the authorities to demolish the damaged upgraded PHC building in R.S. Mangalam and to construct a new building by considering the representation made to the authorities. Earlier, the court had directed the Principal District Judge of Ramanathapuram to inspect the upgraded PHC building in order to ascertain its condition.

Pursuant to the court direction, the PDJ had submitted a report to the court. On perusal of the report and photographs submitted by the PDJ, the court had expressed its dissatisfaction over the condition of the building.

Subsequently, the authorities had submitted a status report stating that steps would be taken to demolish the old building and construct a new building at a cost of ₹1.20 crore. A block public health unit would also be constructed at a cost of ₹50 lakh, the authorities had submitted. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till October 5.

