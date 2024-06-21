World Yoga Day observed at Alagappa University

The 10th International Yoga Day was celebrated at the Alagappa University on the theme of ‘Yoga for Women empowerment’ on Friday.

Speakers said that the objective was to focus on improvement in the lives of everyone, offering benefits that extend far beyond physical fitness.

Presiding over the event, University Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi said that the practice of yoga offers a multitude of physical benefits such as strength and flexibility, hormonal balance, pain relief and cardiovascular health.

Being the birthplace of yoga, Indians should feel proud, as it has been passed down through generations and continues to thrive in the modern world. He added that yoga was not just a set of exercises but a holistic approach to health and well-being that integrates the body, mind, and spirit.

Besides offering under graduate programme in yoga, the Center for Yoga Education here not only helps to promote yoga culture among students, faculty and administrative staff members, but also extends its services to the public.

One of the remarkable aspects of yoga was its inclusiveness. It is accessible to everyone regardless of age. From children to the elderly, everyone can experience the transformative power of yoga. It nurtures creative mind, fosters innovative thinking, and provides solutions for various ailments and diseases.

Furthermore, yoga presents an incredible opportunity for research and exploration. Interdisciplinary departments such as Psychology and Education can delve deep into the scientific and therapeutic aspects of yoga. By conducting comprehensive research, we can uncover deeper insights into its benefits and applications, enhancing our understanding and practices.

Certificates were distributed to the students of Alagappa Model Higher Secondary School, Alagappa Government Arts College, Center for Yoga Education and Alagappa University College of Physical Education for their participation in the mass yoga drill.

Alagappa University College of Physical Education principal (in-charge) K. Murali Rajan welcomed. Center for Yoga coordinator S. Saroja proposed a vote of thanks.

