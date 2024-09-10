World Suicide Prevention Day: Women survivors share their experience of escaping from suicidal mindset

About eight suicide survivors shared their experience of coming out of the suicidal mindset and social stigma attached to it at an event organised by M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation here on Tuesday to mark the World Suicide Prevention Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

As all the suicide survivors who spoke at the event were from rural areas where the trust has been closely working with women for enhancing their mental health, they shared how they were seen as mere objects by villagers and even by their close relatives after their act of trying to end their lives came to light.

While speaking, all the survivors echoed the same demand of better welfare assistance for widows from the State government. They emphasised making the procedures simple to avail themselves of the widow pension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior consultant psychiatrist and founder of the trust C. Ramasubramanian said that based on their experience of working closely with women in rural areas, they found that almost all of the suicide survivors were women who lost their closest family members, particularly their partners.

“As men were armed with the privilege of getting remarried, women in most of the occasions due to various reasons like conservative society, social stigma and others avoid getting remarried. In this case, they are bound to carry a huge burden on them all alone to run their family and feed their children. As mostly women get married at very young age in villages, they could not bear the loneliness and pain of managing their family on their own, which leads them to developing suicidal thoughts,” he added.

When close relatives and villagers speak ill of their motive for widows taking up a job, it adds to the pressure they were already facing at their workplace, Dr. Ramasubramanian said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under such critical circumstances, a widow who has no one to share her feelings and hardships opens up her heart during a closed-circle meetings conducted by the trust. Meetings help them share their psychosocial issues to get them relieved of the pressure locked inside of them for ages, he added.

“After learning the seriousness of the issue, we tied up with Mariwala Trust, Mumbai, to work more closely with the women in specific villages in Alanganallur, Vadipatti and Kottampatti and this has yielded positive results,” he noted.

Further, women who spoke at the event were confident that their reaction and experience of the closed-circle counselling events would motivate more affected women in their villages to join them.

Former Scientific Advisor to Dr. A.P.J.Abdul Kalam, V.Ponraj said law-enforcement agencies could work on bringing restrictions on the easy procurement of pesticides in many places which were found to be the main mode of suicides.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050) and Speak2Us mental health helpline 9375493754.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.