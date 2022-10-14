World Standards Day celebrated

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 14, 2022 23:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

On account of World Standards Day, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Friday organised an event under the theme, ‘Standards for the Sustainable Development Goals: A Shared Vision for a Better World’.

A technical session was held for BIS licensees, stakeholders and students of BIS Standards Club. Director and Head of BIS Madurai Branch Office S. D. Dayanand welcomed the guests. Joint Director V. Ramesh spoke about the role played by the bureau in achieving sustainability by guiding people to use products that are recyclable, environment friendly, less energy consuming, safe and not harmful.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

BIS, Madurai, is conducting a door-to-door campaign to create awareness about the bureau among the public on October 15, said a press statement issued by BIS, Madurai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app