World Standards Day celebrated

On account of World Standards Day, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Friday organised an event under the theme, ‘Standards for the Sustainable Development Goals: A Shared Vision for a Better World’.

A technical session was held for BIS licensees, stakeholders and students of BIS Standards Club. Director and Head of BIS Madurai Branch Office S. D. Dayanand welcomed the guests. Joint Director V. Ramesh spoke about the role played by the bureau in achieving sustainability by guiding people to use products that are recyclable, environment friendly, less energy consuming, safe and not harmful.

BIS, Madurai, is conducting a door-to-door campaign to create awareness about the bureau among the public on October 15, said a press statement issued by BIS, Madurai.