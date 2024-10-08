ADVERTISEMENT

World Space Week celebration begins at GRI

Updated - October 08, 2024 06:22 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A. Rajarajan, Director of ISRO, speaks at the inaugural function of World Space Week celebration at Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Two-day World Space Week 2024 celebration began at Gandhigram Rural Institute near here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the GRI is celebrating it in association with Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, ISRO, Sriharikota with the theme - Space and Climate Change.  A. Rajarajan, distinguished scientist and Director of ISRO, inaugurated it in the presence of N. Panchanatham, Vice-Chancellor, GRI, L. Radhakrishnan, Registrar i/c, and J. Logesh, General Manager, ISRO.

 A space exhibition consisting of rocket models and exhibits on various aspects of astronomy, space, rockets, satellites, and about ISRO’s evolution over the decades was also opened.

 Competitions and technical lectures with interactive sessions by ISRO scientists have been arranged for the benefit of school and college students, general public and space enthusiasts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 An awareness walk has also been planned on October 9, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US