World Space Week celebration begins at GRI

Updated - October 08, 2024 06:22 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
A. Rajarajan, Director of ISRO, speaks at the inaugural function of World Space Week celebration at Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul on Tuesday.

A. Rajarajan, Director of ISRO, speaks at the inaugural function of World Space Week celebration at Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Two-day World Space Week 2024 celebration began at Gandhigram Rural Institute near here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the GRI is celebrating it in association with Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, ISRO, Sriharikota with the theme - Space and Climate Change.  A. Rajarajan, distinguished scientist and Director of ISRO, inaugurated it in the presence of N. Panchanatham, Vice-Chancellor, GRI, L. Radhakrishnan, Registrar i/c, and J. Logesh, General Manager, ISRO.

 A space exhibition consisting of rocket models and exhibits on various aspects of astronomy, space, rockets, satellites, and about ISRO’s evolution over the decades was also opened.

 Competitions and technical lectures with interactive sessions by ISRO scientists have been arranged for the benefit of school and college students, general public and space enthusiasts.

 An awareness walk has also been planned on October 9, the release added.

Published - October 08, 2024 06:21 pm IST

