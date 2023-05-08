ADVERTISEMENT

World Red Cross Day celebrated at Madurai Collectorate

May 08, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

World Red Cross Day was celebrated at the Madurai Collectorate on Monday. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar paid floral tributes to the portrait of Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross movement. He also planted saplings on the Collectorate premises. The district branch of Indian Red Cross Society had distributed saplings to the public with a view to creating awareness of the activities of the movement. A blood donation camp was also conducted. Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon was present.

