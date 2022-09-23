’World on Wheels’ to bridge digital literacy gap among rural students

When the classroom turns into a bus, learning becomes fun for students. Students of Panchayat Union Middle School at S. Paraipatti in Athoor Taluk near Dindigul are the first batch to get trained in using computers under the ‘HP World on Wheels’ project.

The project, also called ‘WOW’ is aimed at training students of Class VI to VIII initially in the basics of using computers, are the CSR initiatives of HP and Reddington Foundation in collaboration with Gandhigram Trust.

The bus, which is solar-powered, has 21 computers including one for the trainer, which is connected to a bigger screen for the students to follow the instructions given. The students are trained in writing bio-data, surfing on the Internet, using keyboard shortcuts etc.,

Managing Trustee of Gandhigram Trust K. Shivakumar said that students studying in cities are more likely to be exposed to computers, but it was not the same for those living in rural pockets. The Digital Literacy Programme was aimed to bridge the gap, power digital literacy and realise the fourth Sustainable Development Goal of ‘ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all,’ as proposed by the United Nations, he remarked.

“The eagerness among students to learn is unmatchable. They are ready with doubts, which is very encouraging for a teacher,” said N. Priyadharsan, coordinator and trainer. Though most students are familiar with using social media platforms like Whatsapp, their knowledge in computer science is average, he noted.

Divided in batches of 10, every student gets upto six hours of learning spanning across three to four days, depending upon the school’s strength.

He said that more than 10 schools in Athoor Taluk will be covered under the programme and covering schools in Nilakottai taluk is next on the anvil.

“This is the first time, I am operating a computer all by myself and it feels great. After practical learning, the theoretical lessons makes much more sense,” said S. Gurukanika of Class VII.

“Though we have three computers at school, learning of this sought was not possible. It is heartwarming to see the interest in students. Even students of Classes IV and V were eager to know what it is all about. The bus is a boon to our children,” S. Mary Juliyana, school’s headmistress.

“The bus, also equipped with a large LED display on its rear end, will be used to create awareness sessions among villagers on the importance of drinking water hygiene, sanitation via playing short films,” said Mr Priyadharsan.

The project intends to reach 1,500 students in Athoor block and several thousand villagers.