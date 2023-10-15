World looking at young technocrats from India, says Anna University VC

October 15, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Madurai

A total of 1,091 graduands were conferred degrees at the graduation day of the Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai on October 15.

Among the 1,091 students, 938 undergraduate students (2018-22 batch) and 153 postgraduate students (2020-22batch) from eight departments received their degrees during the event.

Chief guest Anna University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj, addressing the audience, said, “In the current scenario, world countries were dependent on the Indian youth population for all types of works which should be rightly utilised by the students.”

Everyone should learn to utilise their strength, even at a minimal level, to excel in their field, he added. “We, in the Anna University in a similar way understood and analysed our strength to become one of the top 10 universities in the country in the latest QS world universities rankings,” he said.

“Students’ minds should be imbued with positive energy devoid of negative thinking and behaviour to become a successful person,” Mr. Velraj noted.

Further, he said, the world was moving towards a more sustainable growth to curb the rapid climate change kindled by new innovations and technologies. “Engineers keeping this in mind should work towards creating technologies which does not further the environmental degradation,” he added.

SMI Group of companies chairman M.P. Selvaganesh, in his speech, advised the students to adopt to the growing industry with new technologies emerging every now and then.

He observed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has created a revolution in the field of technology opening millions of opportunities for the youths in the country.

Thiagarajar College of Engineering Correspondent K. Hari Thiagarajan, in his presidential address, asked students to opt for careers outside the Information Technology (IT), as he emphasised the current layoffs in the leading IT companies in the world.

