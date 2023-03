March 23, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - MADURAI

To create awareness among the public about glaucoma, World Glaucoma Week was observed by the Department of Ophthalmology, Government Rajaji Hospital and Madurai District Blindness Control Society from March 13 to March 18 at the GRH. A number of special programmes were organised which included exhibition, poster display and screening of awareness videos. Pamphlets were distributed to people aged above 40 years. Dean A. Rathinavel oversaw the arrangements.