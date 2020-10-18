World Food Day celebrated

The Community Science College and Research Institute, Madurai, functioning under Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, celebrated World Food Day at Periya Ilanthaikulam on October 16.

A press release from the institution said the event was conducted as part of All India Coordinated Research Project on Home Science activities. V.K. Paulpandi, Dean, Agriculture College and Research Institute, the chief guest, spoke on the importance of achieving ‘zero hunger’ by 2030 and the strategies to be adopted for improving agricultural productivity.

Community Science College and Research Institute Dean S. Amutha stressed the importance of following good hygiene practices for better health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

P. Parimalam, Professor and Head, Family Resource Management and Consumer Science, and A. Janaki Rani, professor and Head, EECM, spoke. Food products made from millets were on display at the venue.