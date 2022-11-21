World Fisheries Day marks awareness of environment in fishing colonies

November 21, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Marking the world fisheries day, a number of events were conducted by the district administration in the coastal pockets of Ramanathapuram on Monday.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese, who had earlier served in the Fisheries Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, told a gathering that he was well aware of the problems and challenges faced by the fishermen. The issues in Ramanathapuram were entirely different from other fishermen in the State, he said and listed out the initiatives of the Tamil Nadu government.

Apart from alternatives such as deep-sea fishing and fish farm cultivation among others, the need of the hour was to preserve the environment, he said.

At any cost, fishermen should not use banned plastics and an awareness from one and all in this regard would be highly appreciable.

Apart from rewarding prizes to self-help-groups, best fishermen, the “Kadal Osai” radio at Pamban and others, the Fisheries Department officials organised programmes for the fishermen and their children.

Earlier, a large number of fishermen went to the sea and offered flowers marking the World Fisheries Day.