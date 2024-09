World Deaf Day was observed on Friday with awareness rallies being taken out by hearing impaired children.

District Collector K. Elambahavath flagged off the rally at Smart City Bus-Stand in which the hearing impaired children participated. The rally was organised to create awareness among the public on the need for understanding the sign language of the hearing impaired children.

District Collector A. K. Kamal Kishore also flagged off an awareness rally in Tenkasi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.