World Deaf Day observed in southern districts

World Deaf Day was observed on Friday with awareness rallies being taken out by hearing impaired children.

District Collector K. Elambahavath flagged off the rally at Smart City Bus-Stand in which the hearing impaired children participated. The rally was organised to create awareness among the public on the need for understanding the sign language of the hearing impaired children.

District Collector A. K. Kamal Kishore also flagged off an awareness rally in Tenkasi.