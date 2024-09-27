GIFT a SubscriptionGift
World Deaf Day observed in southern districts

Published - September 27, 2024 08:16 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Ellambhakavath flags off a rally in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Collector K. Ellambhakavath flags off a rally in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

World Deaf Day was observed on Friday with awareness rallies being taken out by hearing impaired children.

District Collector K. Elambahavath flagged off the rally at Smart City Bus-Stand in which the hearing impaired children participated. The rally was organised to create awareness among the public on the need for understanding the sign language of the hearing impaired children.

District Collector A. K. Kamal Kishore also flagged off an awareness rally in Tenkasi.

