World Coastal Cleanup Day observed

September 16, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor N. P. Jegan inaugurates coastal cleaning work at Vivekananda Nagar in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Mayor N. P. Jegan inaugurates coastal cleaning work at Vivekananda Nagar in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The Corporation removed 68 tonnes of waste from the beaches of the port town on Saturday as part of World Coastal Cleanup Day observed on the third Saturday of September.

 After Mayor Jegan Periyasamy flagged off the exercise in the presence of Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, the coastal cleaning operation was conducted in Inigo Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar and Terespuram beaches by 100 sanitary workers, students and the volunteers.

 “A total of 68 tonnes of degradable and non-degradable wastes were collected and sent to the Corporation garbage yard near Tharuvaikulam for appropriate disposal,” said Mr. Dinesh Kumar.

 In the Pearl City Beach, 250 students from five schools and 30 teachers participated in the coastal cleaning exercise, which was flagged off by District Environmental Engineer Hemant. The garbage collected here also was handed over to the Corporation.

 The Indian Coast Guard personnel cleaned the New Harbour Beach.

