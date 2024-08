World Breastfeeding Day was observed at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) on Thursday.

Led by Revathi Balan, Dean, TVMCH, members of Inner Wheel Club planted tree saplings on the TVMCH premises to mark the occasion.

In Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Dean G. Sivakumar flagged off the breastfeeding awareness rally in which the medicos and nursing students participated in large number.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.