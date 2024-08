World Breastfeeding Day was observed at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) on Thursday.

Led by Revathi Balan, Dean, TVMCH, members of Inner Wheel Club planted tree saplings on the TVMCH premises to mark the occasion.

In Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Dean G. Sivakumar flagged off the breastfeeding awareness rally in which the medicos and nursing students participated in large number.