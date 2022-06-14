World Blood Donors’ Day observed

Blood donation camp under way in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

THOOTHUKUDI

Blood donation camp was organised here on Tuesday to mark the World Blood Donors Day.

More than 50 persons donated blood in the event, jointly organised by Thoothukudi Corporation, CII Young Indians and the volunteers.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, City Health Officer Arun Kumar and others were present.

The Youth Red Cross wing of Francis Xavier Engineering College in Palayamkottai, organised a blood donation camp in association with Indian Medical Association’s Tirunelveli chapter. A total of 26 people donated blood during this camp.

In Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam, the blood donors were honoured and blood donation awareness competitions organised.