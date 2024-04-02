World Autism Awareness Day event held

April 02, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Early intervention was necessary which will help in the skill and overall development of autistic children. It would also help in their integration into society, said Managing Director of the AVN Arogya Ayurvedic Hospital Sridevi Rajeev, on Tuesday.

She was speaking at the World Autism Awareness Day (observed on April 2) programme organised by the AVN Institute for Integrated Child Development and N. Rama Varier Ayurveda Foundation.

If there was a communication issue in children, then parents should immediately take them for the screening. Early screening has helped in achieving better results. There was stigma among parents which was not required. It was only a developmental issue, she said.

As part of the programme, the parents were given counselling and training on how to handle the children. The children with neurodevelopmental issues are given regular therapy. It includes occupational therapy, behavioural therapy, physiotherapy, sensory therapy and speech therapy, she said.

