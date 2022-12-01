World AIDS Day observed in Madurai

December 01, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Students take out an awareness rally in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Students took out an awareness rally from Madurai Collectorate to Government Rajaji Hospital as part of World AIDS Day on Thursday. Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar flagged off the rally at the Collectorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sekhar said the theme of World AIDS Day this year was ‘Equalise’. All are equal and everyone should be treated equally. People living with HIV should not be treated indifferently, he said.

He said that HIV was still a major public health issue and more awareness was needed to reach out to the people. Continuous steps should be taken in order to put an end to the epidemic. He said that the people living with HIV should be treated with dignity and equality and should be provided with equal opportunities and the same quality of life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The stigma attached to it should be removed and children should be given proper care, he said. Pointing out to the need to create awareness among the public, he said that people with HIV were facing discrimination and one such example was that they still were finding it difficult to find house for rent. Government Rajaji Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel also spoke at the event on the need to focus on AIDS prevention.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US