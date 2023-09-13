Workshop with plaster of Paris Vinayaka idols sealed

September 13, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Idols made in a workshop here for Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations are found to be having plaster of paris above the permissible level which has been banned by the Tamil Nadu government.

As Vinayaka Chathurthi is being celebrated on September 18, making of the idols is going on in the workshop at Kiruba Nagar on Palayamkottai outskirts. Since the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has banned the use of plaster of paris idols, the TNPCB officials took the samples from the idols being made in this workshop three days ago for an analysis.

Even before the result of the analysis is out, some of the statues were handed over to those who had given the orders on Tuesday night. On coming to know about it, the police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and sealed the workshop. The statues which were taken in the vehicles were also brought back to the workshop.

Agitated over this, the Hindu Munnani office-bearers picked up a heated argument with the officials saying that the TNPCB should have conducted the inspection and taken the sample for an analysis much ahead of the festival so that the any violation in making the idols could have been averted or corrected much earlier. They demanded the opening of the sealed workshop. However, the officials were firm in their decision.

Meanwhile, sources in the TNPCB said the analysis report showed that almost all the idols had plaster of paris content well above the permissible level. “Hence, a meeting is to be convened on Thursday to discuss this issue,” the source said.

