Workshop on NPTEL-IIT courses held

September 05, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

National Programme on Technology Enabled Learning, in association with Arumugam Pillai Seethai Ammal College, Tirupattur, organised an e-workshop recently.

B. Bharathi, Head of Operations, NPTEL-IIT Madras, explained about enrolment in the 4-week, 8-week and 12-week courses and how to submit the assignments.

She explained the assessment procedures, proctored examination, and certificate types (Gold, Silver, Elite and Normal certificate). She also threw light on specialised courses such PG and self-paced courses. Students can learn at anytime and anywhere at the ease of their convenience, she said and listed the various funding organisations which aid students in fee waiver.

She talked about various courses available in engineering, arts and science streams, and GATE preparation resources. As many as 85 students participated in the programme. 

