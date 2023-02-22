ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on news production skills inaugurated at MKU

February 22, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day national workshop on news production skills was inaugurated at Madurai Kamaraj University here on Wednesday.

The workshop, funded by Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), is being organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Journalist M. Gunasekaran, who shared his professional experience, noted that curiosity and common sense were essential for a reporter. He encouraged the students to read books and newspapers, and visit book fairs in order to be highly aware of and updated on social issues and its history.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also released documentaries produced by the students of MKU, which were screened as part of the event.

Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar said that keeping a book on one’s table would induce the urge to read it eventually.

Over 200 students and professors from various institutions participated. Sessions by popular media personalities will be held on all days of the workshop.

Assistant professor J. Balasubramaniyam, guest lecturers J. Ajay Kumar and S.V. Suji and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US