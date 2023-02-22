Workshop on news production skills inaugurated at MKU

February 22, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MADURAI

A three-day national workshop on news production skills was inaugurated at Madurai Kamaraj University here on Wednesday.

The workshop, funded by Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), is being organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Journalist M. Gunasekaran, who shared his professional experience, noted that curiosity and common sense were essential for a reporter. He encouraged the students to read books and newspapers, and visit book fairs in order to be highly aware of and updated on social issues and its history.

He also released documentaries produced by the students of MKU, which were screened as part of the event.

Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar said that keeping a book on one’s table would induce the urge to read it eventually.

Over 200 students and professors from various institutions participated. Sessions by popular media personalities will be held on all days of the workshop.

Assistant professor J. Balasubramaniyam, guest lecturers J. Ajay Kumar and S.V. Suji and others were present.