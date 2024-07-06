Workshop on investments in food processing business

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Food Processing and Agri Export Promotion Corporation (TNAPEx), in collaboration with Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum (NABARD MABIF), conducted a workshop on the investments in food processing business at Tamil Nadu Agricultural College and Research Institute here recently.

The one-day workshop was organised to create awareness of the scope of investments in food processing businesses and of export of agricultural and agri-based value-added products.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Alagusundaram, MD & CEO of TNAPEx, while speaking at the event, emphasised that food processing does not mean and restrict only to manufacturing masala powders, ready to eat and cook products, snacks and other such consumer market items, the sector also encompasses production of high value added, but low volume products of huge market demands.

“Such products and bioactive compounds have numerous industrial applications and have huge B2B market potentials in India and abroad,” he added.

E. Somasundaram, Director of Directorate of Agribusiness Development (DABD) at TNAU-Coimbatore, suggested usage of green bus initiatives to reduce the freight charges for exporters from farm to customer levels.

Representatives from MABIF briefed on the wide funding opportunities available for those interested in start-ups focusing on high-value, market-demanded products.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.