Workshop on improving tourism sector

A workshop on improving tourism-related small scale industries and other allied businesses in the port town was conducted on Tuesday.

As Tiruchendur, Kulasekaranpattinam, Srivaikundam, Alwarthirunagari and Kazhugumalai in the district have been selected for facilitating tourism-related small scale industries, the Department of Tourism has planned to identify entrepreneurs who are already into such ventures for training them. Besides integrating such entrepreneurs, appropriate training, guidance and other assistance would be given to them to improve their livelihood.

With the assistance of Asian Development Bank, locals, hoteliers, restaurants, cab and auto drivers, traders of these places are trained to attract visitors to their places.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar assured that excellent law and order situation would be maintained in the district as it would be paramount for the growth of tourism in any place.

