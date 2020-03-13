Workshop on GeM to be held

MADURAI

A one-day workshop to create awareness of micro and small industries needing to register onto Government e- Marketplace (GeM), a portal to facilitate online procurement of common use goods and services, will be held on March 17 by Aathma, an academy for training, marketing and administration.

Since the government has mandated that 20% of Central and State government purchase must be from small and micro industries, K. R. Gnanasambandham, who is organising the event, says in a press statement that the workshop will be of use. Participants will have to register and pay ₹ 590. The workshop will take place at Flower Market complex. For further details, one can contact 8489938800.