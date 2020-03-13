Workshop on GeM to be held

MADURAI
A one-day workshop to create awareness of micro and small industries needing to register onto Government e- Marketplace (GeM), a portal to facilitate online procurement of common use goods and services, will be held on March 17 by Aathma, an academy for training, marketing and administration.
Since the government has mandated that 20% of Central and State government purchase must be from small and micro industries, K. R. Gnanasambandham, who is organising the event, says in a press statement that the workshop will be of use. Participants will have to register and pay ₹ 590. The workshop will take place at Flower Market complex. For further details, one can contact 8489938800.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.