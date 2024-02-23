Workshop on ‘fish conservation in Tamirabharani basin’

February 23, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A workshop on conserving the endemic and endangered fishes of the Tamirabharani river, the lifeline of the southern districts, and the challenges the perennial river is facing from invasive species fishes and uncontrolled pollution.

ATREE’s Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre, Manimutharu, in collaboration with the Department of Zoology, SadakathullahAppa College, conducted a workshop.

Addressing the workshop, M. Mathivanan, Coordinator, ATREE’s Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre, Manimutharu, said the Tamirabharani river, the southern-most major east-flowing river in Peninsular India, and the only perennial river in Tamil Nadu, originates at an altitude of 1,800 m above sea level in the Agasthyamalai hills and it flows nearly 126 km before draining into the Gulf of Mannar with Chittar, Gadana, Servalar, Pachaiyar and Manimuthar as its major tributaries.

The fish fauna of the Tamirabharani river basin is highly diverse with 125 species recorded from a single study, of which six species are endangered and four are threatened. The fishes of the Tamirabharani contribute to about 86% of the total freshwater fish diversity of Tamil Nadu and the perennial river is home to a good number of endemic species of fish, those that are found only in the geographic range of the river basin and nowhere else.

Invasive species have been recorded in the Tamirabharani since the 1970s, namely Common carp, Tilapia, and Guppies or Gambusia.

“The present situation has changed with an invasion of African sharp tooth catfish (Clariasgariepinus), Pleco tank cleaner catfish (Pterygoplichthys sp), and Tilapia (Oreochromissp) threatening to cause biodiversity loss, health hazards, and economic damage. African catfish were introduced into India in the 1990s as a food fish that soon started reproducing very quickly and taking over different aquatic habitats. Their import and breeding are now banned by the Indian Government. The plecotankcleaner fish has no commercial value and destroys the fishing nets during catch leading to economic losses for the fishermen,” Mr. Mathivanan said.

Thasildhar, Disaster Management Unit, Tirunelveli, K. Selvan, inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Shakul Hameed, Principal (in-charge). This workshop aimed to create awareness about the fishes of the Tamirabharani river and the issues that the river faces due to invasive fishes and other factors like pollution.

“We’ve also planned to conduct a large-scale fish count through netting across the river Tamirabharani with experts, fishermen, and the local community to assess and monitor the status of fishes in the perennial Tamirabharani River,” Mr. Mathivanan said.

Associate Professor, Sri Paramakalyani Centre for Environmental Sciences, Alwarkurichi, M. Muralidharan, Researchers, ATREE, Bengaluru, Nilanjan Mukherjee and Surya Narayanan, and fisherman Murugan took sessions on various topics related to Tamirabharani and its aquatic biodiversity.