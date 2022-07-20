Workshop on educating differently abled children

A resource person addressing special education teachers in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

July 20, 2022 18:21 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

A workshop on training special educators and therapists on teaching the home-based differently abled children in schools was held here on Wednesday.

Since the parents of severely differently abled children are facing several hardships in bringing their children to schools for undergoing formal education, the workshop was conducted to train special educators, therapists and parents on handling these children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A team of experts from non-governmental organisations including Amar Seva Sangam, Aayikudi in Tenkasi district, trained the participants on setting up classrooms with specially designed seats for the physically challenged children, strengthening their intelligence, effective classroom communication strategies, speech therapy, physiotherapy etc.

District Differently-abled Welfare Officer Sivashankaran explained steps to get the national identity cards meant for the physically challenged and the welfare schemes available for them.

Chief Educational Officer Balathandayuthapani was present.