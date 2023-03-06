ADVERTISEMENT

Workshop on development of urban roads for Corporation officials held 

March 06, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day workshop on the development of urban roads and Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 was held at the World Tamil Sangam here on Monday.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS) Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Municipal Administration Director P. Ponniah were present, stated a press release.

Officials were trained on effectively implementing various plans to desilt storm water drains, canals, tanks and ooranis, and to improve the health of waterbodies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Town Panchayats Kiran Gurrala, Commissioners of Corporations Simranjeet Singh Kahlon (Madurai), V. Siva Krishnamurthy (Tirunelveli), C. Dinesh Kumar (Thoothukudi), Anand Mohan (Nagercoil), S. Sivasubramanian (Dindigul), P. Krishnamoorthy (Sivakasi) and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US