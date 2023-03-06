HamberMenu
Workshop on development of urban roads for Corporation officials held 

March 06, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day workshop on the development of urban roads and Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 was held at the World Tamil Sangam here on Monday.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department (MAWS) Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Municipal Administration Director P. Ponniah were present, stated a press release.

Officials were trained on effectively implementing various plans to desilt storm water drains, canals, tanks and ooranis, and to improve the health of waterbodies.

Commissioner of Town Panchayats Kiran Gurrala, Commissioners of Corporations Simranjeet Singh Kahlon (Madurai), V. Siva Krishnamurthy (Tirunelveli), C. Dinesh Kumar (Thoothukudi), Anand Mohan (Nagercoil), S. Sivasubramanian (Dindigul), P. Krishnamoorthy (Sivakasi) and others were present.

